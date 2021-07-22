Hyundai IONIQ 6 Interior Spied, Spacious than IONIQ 5?

A bunch of new spy shots have surfaced online revealing the Hyundai IONIQ 6 interior. The pictures show some of the key elements of the new EV’s cabin and also give a hint about the interior space.

We can see in the Hyundai IONIQ 6 interior spy shots that the electric sedan would come equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel with multiple mounted controls. The fully digital and colour displays of the instrument cluster and infotainment would be combined in a single housing. We can also spot some glossy black treatment below these screens. There are a bunch of buttons on the centre console and a USB charging port as well.

Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ 6 - Second IONIQ Model - Spied Testing For The First Time

The new spy shots also reveal the rear seats of the Hyundai IONIQ 6 interior giving us a hint of the cabin space. Although the front passenger seat in the pictures has been set at a forward position, there still seems to be an ample amount of room for the rear occupants. While it’s difficult to say whether the IONIQ 6 interior space is greater than IONIQ 5 or not by seeing these images, but it looks like it is. What do you guys think?

Codenamed as the CE, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which also underpins the IONIQ 5. It is a dedicated EV platform with fast charging capabilities and offers an improved driving range thanks to a long wheelbase allowing for a larger battery with more cells. Speculations say that the IONIQ 6 would have a range of 650-700 km. This platform will also allow Hyundai to reimagine the interior of the EV as a “smart living space”.

Also Read: Tesla Introduces Hindi for its Touchscreen UI, Pictures Surface Online

It’s being anticipated that the Hyundai IONIQ 6 would be introduced in 2 variants. The entry-level model would have a single 218 HP electric motor on the rear axle, drawing power from a 73 kWh lithium-ion battery. On the other hand, the higher-spec version would come with a dual motor setup with 313 HP and could deliver a driving range of up to 500 km.

Source