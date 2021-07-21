Tesla Introduces Hindi for its Touchscreen UI, Pictures Surface Online

A bunch of pictures have surfaced online showing that Tesla touchscreen UI can now be operated in Hindi. Apparently, there has been an update that has added 5 new languages in which customers can use the touchscreen UI of their Tesla cars. Hindi is one of the new languages with Russian, Greek, Croatian, and Finnish being the other four. The updated touchscreen UI is expected to be available in all Tesla models, however, there hasn’t been an official announcement by the company regarding the same.

While Tesla cars are available in multiple international markets, the company is yet to make its way to India. The Tesla Model 3 will likely be the EV maker’s first product to be launched in our country, perhaps, by the end of this year. Prototypes of the electric car have been spotted testing in the past.

The Tesla Model 3 is the company's most affordable model. Just like the other models in the company’s lineup, the Model 3 also features a very clean silhouette with smooth surfaces and curved edges. The electric sedan indeed looks eye-catching and should be able to attract a lot of attention on the Indian roads.

Globally, the Tesla Model 3 is offered with three powertrain options - Standard Plus, Long Range and Performance. The Standard Plus variant uses a rear-wheel-drive setup and has a claimed driving range of 423 km on a single charge in the US. It does 0-100 kmph in under 6 seconds. Meanwhile, the Long Range and Performance variants use a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with 568 km and 507 km of range respectively. The former does 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds while the latter takes just a little over 3 seconds.

In other news, earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, as an alternate mode of payment. He tweeted, “You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin”.

Image Source - Twitter