Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV Receives Gold Award at 2021 IDEA

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has won the highest-level accolade, the Gold Award, in the Automotive and Transportation category at the 2021 IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards). IDEA is one of the most authoritative design awards in North America organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America and one of the top three world-renowned design awards.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 – the company’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle and a midsize CUV under the IONIQ BEV lineup – clinched the Gold Award in the Automotive and Transportation category, the event’s highest-level accolade.

“We are honored to receive the Gold Award, the highest honor at IDEA, for the Hyundai IONIQ 5,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and the Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design. “We have taken a journey into the rich history of Hyundai Motor to develop the IONIQ 5’s timeless design concept, which seamlessly connects our past, present and future altogether.” He added, “The IONIQ 5 and our top honor at IDEA are the results of the passion, dedication and creative collaboration of our dream design team, as well as those of our engineers at the Namyang R&D Center.”

The IONIQ 5 features Hyundai Motor’s unique Parametric Pixels – small units of digital imaging – as well as eco-friendly Color Material Finish (CMF) method that smoothly fuse the analogue and digital styling characteristics. These design features, alongside numerous others embedded in the IONIQ 5, combine to effectively illuminate the IONIQ BEV brand’s timeless design approach and value.

In other news, Genesis has also received prestigious honors at the 2021 International Design Excellence Awards. The Genesis Infotainment System was named the Winner of the 2021 iF Design Awards, and with the Finalist honor at the 2021 IDEA, further cements its place as a solution boasting design competitiveness and user-oriented utility. The system, by incorporating the Copper Design Theme, embodies the luxurious and elegant brand identity of Genesis vehicles and solutions and serves as a customer-centric UX design solution optimized to the digital environment.