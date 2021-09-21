Hyundai Santa Cruz Wins 2021 Best Pickup Truck Award

The Hyundai Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle has won the 2021 best pickup truck award from the Northwest Automotive Press Association. The 2022 Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, truck, and crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market. It boasts a bold yet sophisticated design, efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity, and a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform.

“We’re thrilled that our new Santa Cruz was recognized by the Northwest Automotive Press Association. Its bold styling coupled with secure open-bed flexibility meets the changing everyday needs of adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments,” said Ricky Lao, director of Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America.

Test Criteria

The on-road evaluation venue included portions that tested acceleration, handling, braking, rear-view cameras, and more. The heart of the on-road testing took place on a special track, complete with elevation changes, sharp corners, and sweeping curves – creating the type of conditions drivers encounter on the road every day.

The vehicles were also evaluated on an off-road course that simulated rough Forest Service roads that northwest drivers often encounter on weekend adventures. Plenty of loose dirt, deep ruts, steep climbs, and dramatic descents formed the second day’s route, challenging each vehicle’s four- or all-wheel drive systems. The venue allowed the vehicles to showcase state-of-the-art technologies, including 360-degree cameras, hill descent controls, and state-of-the-art traction management systems.