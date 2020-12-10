Hyundai India Extends 'Mobility Membership' to Existing Customers!

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India's second largest carmaker and biggest exporter has announced to extend the 'Hyundai Mobility Membership' services to all its customers in addition to new car owners. The phase 1 of the loyalty program launched by Hyundai earlier this year was restricted to only new car buyers with no enrolment cost, or subsequent subscription charges, requiring only a login with the vehicle's VIN details.

The Hyundai Mobility Membership offers several benefits to customer including discounts on car accessories, car rentals, discounts on shopping and dining experiences among others. Hyundai has partnered with country’s 31 leading brands to provide long-term benefits that an be used multiple times. There are no points to redeem and one gets all the benefits from day one of the membership.

Hyundai says that over 1 Lakh customers have registered on the Hyundai Mobility Membership App since its launch in August 2020. While auto brands in the past have offered loyalty programs to customers, this is for the first time a mass brand is venturing into providing customers lifestyle of such scale. In Phase 2, Hyundai further aims to reach a wide audience that now includes existing customers as well.

While Hyundai Mobility Membership service initially announced 21 partner brands including Shell, JK Tyre, Avis, Zoomcar, Sterling Resorts, Gaana, Lenskart, 1MG and more, in Phase 2, Hyundai has partnered with brands like Biotique, Croma, Cure Fit, Ferns n Petals, Manipal Hospitals, Mylescars, The Man Company, VLCC and Yatra.

Hyundai India also launched its end-to-end online buying platform 'Click to Buy' for easing car buying process from home and with the Mobility Membership App, Hyundai brings another digital experience to the customers. One can download the Hyundai Mobility Membership app on the Google Play Store or iOS App Store or login on company's website to know more about the program and how to enroll.

