Heavily Revised TVS Jupiter 110 Launched in India

TVS has launched the completely revamped TVS Jupiter 110 in India, setting new standards in the scooter segment with its next-gen engine and pioneering features.

The new Jupiter 110 sports a striking design, highlighted by a sharp front apron with a sleek LED DRL strip integrated with turn signals, complemented by an LED headlamp. It also features a flat floorboard and a stylish black pillion grabrail, all sitting on 12-inch alloy wheels for a confident ride.

Packed with advanced features, the Jupiter 110 includes a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an engine start/stop system, a 'follow me' headlamp function, a front storage compartment, and an under-seat storage space large enough to fit two full-face helmets.

The ride quality is enhanced with a telescopic front fork and a single rear shock absorber, while braking duties are handled by a 220 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake, ensuring a safe and smooth riding experience.

The new TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a newly developed 113.5cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 8 BHP at 5,000 rpm and 9.8 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The scooter also debuts TVS' iGO Assist micro-hybrid technology, which boasts a more powerful battery that supports an integrated starter generator (ISG).

The starting price of the new scooter is Rs. 73,700/- (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in 4 variants - Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC - and has a palette of exciting colours - Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss.

