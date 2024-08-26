XPENG G6 Electric Coupe SUV Debuts in Thailand with Competitive Pricing

XPENG Motors, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has officially launched its G6 Coupe SUV in Thailand. The event marked the introduction of the right-hand drive version of the G6, which is now available for purchase and delivery in the Thai market.

The XPENG G6 is priced at 1,439,000 baht for the Standard Range model, offering an impressive 580 km range on a single charge. For those seeking extended driving capability, the Long Range model is available at 1,599,000 baht, boasting a range of 750 km.

In addition to unveiling the G6, XPENG emphasized its commitment to providing exceptional sales and after-sales service. The company has established a network of showrooms equipped with full-service centers across major cities in Thailand, ensuring comprehensive support for its customers.

Mr. James Wu, Vice President of Accounting and Finance at XPENG Motors, said: "XPENG is one of the most preferred smart EV manufacturers among customers who are passionate about modern technology. We believe that technology will change the future of transportation. At present, XPENG is becoming increasingly popular, especially in European countries and the Middle East. We have formulated a global market policy by cooperating with local manufacturers to create a comprehensive network with effective after-sales service."

Apiwan Singthaweesak, CEO of XPENG Thailand, said: "XPENG Motors have authorized XPENG Thailand to be the one to officially establish XPENG, a premium high-tech EV brand in Thailand. The goal is to create a complete EV ecosystem in Thailand through EVs with cutting-edge technology that can perfectly meet the needs of Thai customers and provide a new way of sustainable travel."