Renault 5 E-Tech Wins Best Car of the Year Before Official Launch

The Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric has made a remarkable entrance into the automotive world, clinching the prestigious title of ‘Best Car of the Year – The New Car World Champion 2024/2025’ even before its official launch in early 2025. This pure electric supermini didn't just stop at one accolade; it also secured the ‘Best Electric Car 2024/2025’ award from the independent organization Best Cars of the Year during their annual New Car World Championships.

The judging panel, consisting of top-tier car designers, engineers, motorsport icons, and automotive media professionals, first recognized the Renault 5 E-Tech at the British Motor Show. The award ceremony took place on the show's opening day, and until the event's closure on August 18th, the public had the opportunity to vote for the ultimate award. After both public votes and the judges' decisions were tallied, the Renault 5 E-Tech emerged victorious.

Esteemed judges like Shiro Nakamura (ex-Nissan design chief), Ray Massey (Daily Mail motoring journalist), Tim Shaw (star of TV’s Car S.O.S), Paul Swift (world record-breaking driver), and Mike Rutherford (Best COTY founder) were particularly impressed by the Renault 5 E-Tech's blend of modern innovation and classic design cues.

Faithful to its 2021 concept, the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric captures the essence of the original model while showcasing cutting-edge technology on its AmpR small car platform. With agile handling and a driving range of up to 248 miles on a single charge (pending WLTP certification), this electric marvel is set to hit UK roads in Q1 2025.