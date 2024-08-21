Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso Get ESP Upgrade at No Extra Cost

Maruti Suzuki continues its commitment to passenger safety by announcing that the Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) is now standard across its entire passenger vehicle lineup. The Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso are the latest models to receive this critical safety feature, without any increase in price. This move highlights Maruti Suzuki's focus on meeting the evolving safety needs of its customers.

By equipping all its vehicles with ESP, Maruti Suzuki is democratizing advanced safety technology, offering customers enhanced value and a safer, more confident driving experience.

In addition to ESP, Maruti Suzuki's standard safety suite includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, engine immobilizer, HEARTECT Platform, and a collapsible steering column.

How ESP+ Works:

The Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) helps prevent a vehicle from skidding by ensuring it stays on its intended path. ESP integrates with systems like Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), and Stability Control (SC). It uses sensors to monitor the vehicle's movements, and an electronic control unit processes this data to adjust the vehicle's trajectory, enhancing stability and control.