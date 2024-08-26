2025 Mercedes GLC Plug-in Hybrid Offers Best-in-Class All-Electric Range

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2025 GLC 350e 4MATIC, a plug-in hybrid SUV that takes the lead in its segment with a remarkable 54-mile all-electric range, as confirmed by the EPA. Available at U.S. dealerships starting at $59,900, this model combines luxury with cutting-edge hybrid technology for a superior driving experience.

The GLC 350e's advanced hybrid system features a 134 hp electric motor paired with a 24.8 kWh battery, delivering a total system output of 313 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. This combination allows the SUV to offer an efficient and smooth electric driving experience, making it ideal for daily commutes without relying on the internal combustion engine. The "Hybrid" drive mode optimizes the use of electric power in suitable conditions, such as city driving, enhancing both efficiency and convenience. Additionally, with a standard 60-kW DC fast charging capability, the GLC 350e can achieve a full battery charge in just 30 minutes.

The 2025 GLC 350e 4MATIC is available in three trims—Standard, Exclusive, and Pinnacle—each equipped with a range of premium features and advanced technology. Key standard features include a self-leveling suspension system, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, KEYLESS-GO, and KEYLESS-START. The SUV also comes with the latest third-generation MBUX infotainment system, which offers an array of customizable in-car apps and the new Routines function for a more personalized driving experience.

As part of Mercedes-Benz's expanding plug-in hybrid lineup, which includes the GLE 450e 4MATIC SUV and the S 580e 4MATIC sedan, the GLC 350e sets a new standard for luxury and efficiency in its class.