Hyundai's Winning Streak: Third Straight EV of the Year Award

Hyundai has done it again! For the third year in a row, the brand has clinched Car and Driver’s coveted EV of the Year award, this time with the 2024 IONIQ 5 N. Following in the footsteps of the IONIQ 6 (2023) and the standard IONIQ 5 (2022), the IONIQ 5 N continues Hyundai's dominance in the electric vehicle segment.

The IONIQ 5 N is Hyundai’s first electrified model to proudly wear the N badge, and it’s been met with widespread acclaim. This high-performance electric SUV offers a thrilling driving experience without compromising daily usability. Packed with advanced technology, the IONIQ 5 N comes in a single, fully loaded trim that combines innovative performance with exceptional driver engagement and a suite of convenience, driver-assistance, and safety features.

Also read: Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Electrifies Pikes Peak with Record-Breaking Runs

“We are incredibly thrilled that our segment-disrupting IONIQ 5 N has won Car and Driver’s impressive 2024 EV of the Year honor,” said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “With industry-shaping new EV features like N e-shift and N Grin Boost transforming EV driving engagement like never before, it’s rewarding to be acknowledged by Car and Driver with this significant award.”

Designed to fulfill the N brand's promise of an "Everyday Sports Car," the IONIQ 5 N introduces the novel N e-shift and N Active Sound+ functions. N e-shift mimics the familiar gear-change sensation of a dual-clutch transmission, while N Active Sound+ adds customizable soundtracks, from ICE-like engine notes to futuristic audio. These features together offer a uniquely immersive driving experience, bringing the excitement of high-performance ICE vehicles into the electric era.