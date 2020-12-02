New Hyundai i20 Off To A Flying Start With Over 25,000 Bookings!

It has not even been a month since Hyundai launched the third-generation i20 in India and it is already proving to be quite popular. The new Hyundai i20 may be expensive but Hyundai has already garnered over 25,000 bookings for the premium hatchback in less than a month's time. Class-leading features and a wide range of powertrain options - this is exactly what has always worked for Hyundai in India and so it does for the new i20 as well. Prices for the new i20 start from INR 6.80 lakh and go up as high as INR 11.18 lakh, but buyers surely aren't shying away for it being expensive.

Hyundai really know their Indian customers very well. We value fancy features, style and size a lot in our cars and the i20 delivers on all those fronts. Just as the company did with the Creta and the new Verna, the new i20 is absolutely loaded to the gill with features, many of them segment-firsts too. It is also larger than its predecessor, currently the largest in its segment. And as for styling, Hyundai has absolutely nailed it with the new i20, as much as they could not with the new-gen Creta.

The new i20 was launched just ahead of the festive season. It was thus very important for the company to have a strong demand for the car as the festive season would effectively be a boost in terms of sales. The i20 has been a strong seller for Hyundai all its lifetime and given the fact that the company claims the new-gen model will have the lowest cost of ownership in the segment, there's a lot to look forward to. This is a claim we will only be able to confirm after we have heard from the buyer's themselves.

Hyundai has however not revealed which variants majority of the customers are actually opting for. It wouldn't be a surprise if most of the demand is concentrated towards the top-spec trims of the car given that they are so generously loaded. It even gets a sunroof on the top trim. Indian customers do not mind shelling out some extra pennies for the bragging rights for some cool features. Hyundai offers the new i20 in four trims - Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) - and given the wide number of powertrain options, there are 13 different versions to choose from.

There are three engine options under the hood of the new Hyundai i20 - a 83hp, 1.2L NA petrol engine, a 120hp, 1.0L turbo-petrol engine and a 100hp, 1.5L diesel engine. The base 1.2L engine is available with either a manual or a CVT gearbox. The diesel engine is solely available with a manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine is available with a DCT automatic or the iMT gearbox. With the new 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, the i20 is also the most powerful hatchback in its class, even more powerful than the Volkswagen Polo TSI.

