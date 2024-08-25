500th Maruti Suzuki Nexa Showroom Opened in India

Maruti Suzuki has reached a significant milestone by inaugurating its 500th NEXA sales outlet in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This achievement further expands Maruti Suzuki’s extensive sales network, which now boasts 3,925 outlets across 2,577 towns and cities, including its ARENA, NEXA, and Commercial channels.

Launched in July 2015, NEXA was created to offer a premium car-buying experience, targeting a new category of customers. In just one year, Maruti Suzuki successfully established 100 NEXA outlets across 94 cities. The brand’s growth has been impressive, with NEXA recording a remarkable 54% sales increase in FY 23-24, selling over 5.61 lakh vehicles and outpacing industry growth.

NEXA has become a significant contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s success, accounting for nearly 30% of the company’s domestic sales. The channel offers a range of popular models, including the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara, and Invicto, catering to diverse customer preferences.

With the 500th NEXA outlet, Maruti Suzuki continues to strengthen its presence across India, reaffirming its commitment to providing an unparalleled car-buying experience.