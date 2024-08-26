470 BHP Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition Revealed

Skoda has introduced a special version of its outgoing Mk3 Superb Estate in the UK, aptly named the 'Sleeper Edition.' This one-off model may look like a standard Superb on the outside, but it packs a serious punch under the hood.

Based on the top-spec 'L&K 4x4' variant, the Superb Sleeper Edition features a heavily upgraded 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. These upgrades boost the power output to a staggering 470 BHP and 661 Nm of torque—nearly double the standard model's 270 BHP and 350 Nm. This power surge is thanks to a larger Garrett Powermax turbocharger, a bigger intercooler, and a revised fuel system. Additionally, Skoda has equipped it with a bespoke exhaust downpipe and centre section, while cleverly retaining the factory-fitted exhaust box to maintain its sleeper status.

To complement the power, the Superb Sleeper Edition is fitted with KW coilover suspension, lowering the ride height by 50mm, and AP Racing disc brakes with bright red six-pot calipers. These subtle modifications are the only visual hints of the car's enhanced performance.

Finished in a Royal Green Metallic paint scheme with luxurious Cognac leather upholstery, this one-off model is not for sale. It's Skoda’s way of celebrating the Mk3 Superb, blending performance with subtlety in a truly unique package.