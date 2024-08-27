Lamborghini Revuelto and Huracán Tecnica Steal the Show at 2024 Esperienza Corsa

The 2024 Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa at Zhejiang International Circuit was a high-octane showcase, featuring the electrifying debut of the Lamborghini Revuelto in China alongside the impressive Huracán Tecnica.

The Revuelto, Lamborghini’s first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), made a stunning entrance, thrilling both customers and enthusiasts. With a jaw-dropping 1,015 CV generated from its new naturally aspirated V12 engine and three electric motors, the Revuelto delivered a powerhouse performance. This beast is not only about raw speed; its advanced chassis, cutting-edge aerodynamics, and carbon fiber front structure set a new standard for supercars on the track.

Also read: Lamborghini Opens Luxurious New Dealership in Bundang, South Korea

Sharing the spotlight, the Huracán Tecnica brought its own brand of excitement. Powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2 L V10 engine producing 640 CV, the Tecnica dazzled with its perfect balance of road and track performance. Its sharp design and enhanced aerodynamics, combined with Lamborghini’s signature agility, made it a star of the event.

Lamborghini’s Esperienza Corsa, organized by Squadra Corse, the brand’s motorsport division, provided an exclusive opportunity for participants to experience the unmatched thrill of these supercars. Bridgestone, as the official tire partner, played a crucial role in ensuring the Revuelto and Huracán Tecnica performed flawlessly on the challenging circuit.