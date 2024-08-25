Hyundai and Kia Unveil Innovative Temp Control Tech

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have introduced 3 groundbreaking technologies aimed at optimizing interior temperature control, significantly boosting passenger comfort and vehicle energy efficiency. These innovations were unveiled during the 'Heat Tech Day' event in Seoul, South Korea, showcasing the brands' latest advancements in automotive climate control.

As modern vehicles evolve into versatile living spaces, temperature control has become increasingly vital. Hyundai and Kia's latest technologies are designed to meet the rising demand for comfort in mobility while maximizing energy efficiency, especially crucial in the electrification era.

Here’s a closer look at the three innovative technologies:

Nano Cooling Film: A Cool Interior, Even in Scorching Heat

The Nano Cooling Film is a state-of-the-art material that can reduce the interior temperature of a vehicle by up to 12°C. Unlike traditional tinting films, this advanced film not only blocks infrared radiation but also allows heat to escape from inside the vehicle. It consists of three layers, including two that reflect solar energy and one that emits mid-infrared wavelengths. In rigorous testing, vehicles equipped with Nano Cooling Film recorded a significant temperature reduction, demonstrating its potential to keep cabins cooler during hot weather.

Radiant Heating System: Quick Warmth in Cold Weather

The Radiant Heating System is designed to provide rapid warmth to passengers, particularly in cold climates. This system utilizes a heating element that emits radiant heat towards the lower body, delivering warmth within three minutes. When combined with the vehicle's standard heating system, the Radiant Heating System can save up to 17% more energy and is expected to extend the driving range of electric vehicles in winter by reducing the energy needed for climate control. Hyundai and Kia plan to incorporate this technology into future models.

Metal-Coated Heated Glass: Clear Vision, No Matter the Weather

The Metal-Coated Heated Glass system offers an innovative solution for defrosting windshields quickly and efficiently. This 48V system can clear frost and moisture from the windshield within five minutes, even in temperatures as low as -18°C. Compared to conventional tungsten wire heating elements, this system is up to four times faster and consumes about 10% less energy. Additionally, on hot days, the metal coating can block at least 60% of solar energy, reducing the need for cabin cooling and further improving energy efficiency. Hyundai and Kia have already applied for patents for this technology and plan to integrate it into future vehicles.

Hyundai and Kia’s commitment to enhancing passenger comfort while improving energy efficiency is evident in these innovative technologies. As these advancements move closer to mass production, they promise to set new standards in the automotive industry.