Hyundai i20 Active permanently discontinued in India

The Hyundai i20 Active has been permanently discontinued in India. The crossover version has been retired for good and is unlikely to come back post the full model change this March.

Hyundai had introduced the i20 Active in March 2015 to serve the SUV customers who didn’t want to go for an expensive and/or big C-SUV like the Tucson. Back then, the company had no SUV smaller than the Tucson in its line-up.

In 2017, Hyundai introduced the Kona, which meant that most customers had got what they actually needed. Then, last year, the Venue followed to serve the remaining customers who wanted an even smaller and/or economical B-SUV. The second-gen i20’s Active variant served its purpose in its time, and now with the Kona and Venue present worldwide, we doubt the company sees a need to launch an Active variant of the third-gen i20.

Last refreshed in November 2019, the Hyundai i20 Active still might be in stocks at select dealerships. Regardless, it won’t have a future beyond March this year because of not being BS-VI compliant.

Measuring 3,995 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and 1,555 mm (with roof rails) in height, the Hyundai i20 Active is 10 mm longer, 26 mm wider and 50 mm taller than the regular Hyundai i20. More importantly, it offers a 20 mm higher ground clearance of 190 mm. Then, of course, there are those exclusive styling touches such as faux skid plates, the roof rails, shark fin antenna and more.

Hyundai i20 Active - Prices*

i20 Active S petrol-MT - INR 8,80,008

i20 Active SX petrol-MT - INR 9,73,639

i20 Active SX dual-tone petrol-MT - INR 9,96,127

i20 Active SX diesel-MT - INR 11,23,164

*Ex-showroom Delhi