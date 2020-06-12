India is the Hyundai Venue’s biggest market. However, it is only in South Korea that it is available in a special variant called ‘FLUX’.

The Hyundai Venue FLUX’s main differentiating feature is its exclusive hot-stamped radiator grille. The chrome-studded grille’s pattern makes it reminiscent of Mercedes-Benz's diamond-pattern grille and MG’s star-rider and starlight matrix grilles. While it may be in stark contrast with the funky theme of the SUV because of its elegant design, it's certainly a better-looking grille compared to the standard variant's grille.

On the sides, the Hyundai Venue FLUX a special circular badge with the initial of the SUV's name on the C pillar in an exclusive colour scheme. The same badge is available as an accessory in other colour schemes to apply on the regular model. Inside, depending on the exterior colour selection, the Hyundai Venue FLUX features special colour highlights on various elements like the drive mode dial, climate control dials and air vent adjusters, and contrasting stitching in the same colour.

The FLUX variant has no mechanical changes from the standard variant. The South Korea-made Hyundai Venue measures 4,040 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,585 mm (with 17-inch wheels) in height. It has a 2,520 mm wheelbase.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue FLUX and the regular Hyundai Venue have a 1.6-litre Smartstream petrol engine. This N/A four-cylinder mill produces 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 15.7 kgf.m (153.96 Nm) of torque at 4,500 rpm. It is paired with the SmartStream IVT (CVT) as standard. An AWD system is not available. The retail price of the FLUX variant is KRW 2,15,00,000 or INR 13,56,382.24 (INR 13.56 lakh).

Also See: New Hyundai Venue facelift imagined - Rendering

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.