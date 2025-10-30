Hyundai ELEXIO Debuts in China with 722 km Range and Rapid Charging

Hyundai Motor has officially unveiled the ELEXIO electric SUV in China through its Beijing Hyundai joint venture, marking a key step in the brand’s electrification push under its “In China, For China, To Global” strategy. The launch took place in Yantai, introducing a sleek EV that blends long-range performance with advanced technology and practicality.

Built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the ELEXIO boasts an 88.1 kWh battery capable of delivering up to 722 km (CLTC) on a single charge. It also supports DC fast charging, replenishing the battery from 30 to 80 percent in just 27 minutes, ensuring quick turnaround times for long-distance travelers.

Inside, the ELEXIO is loaded with innovation — a 27-inch infotainment display powered by Qualcomm’s 8295 chip takes centre stage, offering a premium digital experience. Practicality hasn’t been ignored either, with a 506-litre boot expandable to 1,540 litres, along with 46 smart storage areas throughout the cabin.

Also read: Hyundai IONIQ 9 Crowned ‘German Premium Car of the Year 2026’

Safety and rigidity are key highlights, as the SUV’s body uses 77.5% high-strength steel and features nine airbags, providing robust protection for occupants.

The ELEXIO’s launch signals Hyundai’s renewed focus on the Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) market, with plans to introduce more EV sedans and SUVs by 2030. Combining cutting-edge tech, strong safety credentials, and class-leading range, the ELEXIO positions Hyundai as a serious contender in China’s fast-growing electric SUV space.