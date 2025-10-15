Hyundai IONIQ 9 Crowned ‘German Premium Car of the Year 2026’

In a major win for Hyundai, the all-electric IONIQ 9 has been named ‘German Premium Car of the Year 2026’, just three months after its debut in Germany. The three-row electric SUV outshined rivals with its futuristic design, cutting-edge EV tech, and luxurious, lounge-like interior.

Judged by an independent GCOTY jury, the IONIQ 9 impressed with its aerodynamic styling, ultra-fast 800V charging system, and high-quality customisation options for both driver and passengers.

As Hyundai’s new flagship electric SUV, the IONIQ 9 sits atop the brand’s acclaimed E-GMP platform, offering exceptional range and charging speeds — the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes at compatible fast chargers.

Inside, the cabin delivers a first-class travel experience, offering seating for six or seven occupants with ample cargo space. The latest Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system brings advanced digital features, including AI-powered voice commands, further enhancing the premium experience.