First-ever Hyundai Elantra N Line announces its entry with a roar [Video]

The first-ever Hyundai Elantra N Line (Hyundai Avante N Line) has made its first official appearance. A teaser video showing the 2021 Hyundai Elantra’s upcoming performance variant has revealed its sporty exhaust note while giving a first look at its exterior.

The Hyundai Elantra is the fifth model after the Hyundai i30, Hyundai i30 Fastback, Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai i10 that has been announced to be launched in the N Line variant. The video shows a prototype of the Hyundai Elantra N Line undergoing road-testing in quite a dynamic manner, just the way it’s intended to be.

The Hyundai Elantra N Line will have minor styling differences from the regular 2021 Hyundai Elantra. On the outside, these changes should include sportier grille and bumpers, bigger air inlets, unique alloy wheels, twin-tip exhaust outlet and N Line badges.

Perforated leather steering wheel with N Line logo, distinctive gear shift lever featuring metal accents and leather inserts, metal pedals, sport seats with N Line branding and black interior theme should be among the interior highlights.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Elantra N Line will likely have a 1.6-litre T-GDi turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power of around 200 PS. Expect this engine to be offered with 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission options. The N Line variant should have a stiffer suspension setup as well for a more dynamic driving experience.

The Hyundai Elantra N Line should go on sale internationally in the second half of 2021. The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is already on sale, in South Korea, the brand’s home market. The Indian launch of the same could take place in the second half of 2021. We don’t expect the N Line variant to be sold here.

