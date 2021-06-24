On 18th June 2021, the Korean automaker Hyundai launched its all-new three-row SUV named Alcazar. As per reports, the new Hyundai SUV is getting an amazing response from buyers around India. Till now, the SUV has gathered over 4,000 bookings. The waiting period of Hyundai Alcazar varies from four weeks to two months. The waiting period of the SUV depends on the trim and colour options a person opts for. In the Indian market, the all-new Hyundai Alcazar is offered at a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant. It is positioned between Hyundai Creta and Tucson in the automakers stable.

The carmaker says that equal bookings have been received for the petrol and diesel trims. Hyundai is offering three variants of Alcazar namely- Prestige, Platinum and Signature. All three variants are offered with an optional AT gearbox. Moreover, all three trims have received the same number of bookings. The SUV is available with 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former develops 159 PS of power and 191 Nm of torque, while the latter shreds out power and torque outputs of 115 PS and 250 Nm.

Transmission duties are done by a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Hyundai Alcazar offers three driving modes- Eco, City, Sport and also three traction modes- Snow, Sand and Mud. In its segment, it rubs shoulders with the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The MG Hector Plus is offered with both turbo petrol and diesel engine options, while the Safari is only retailed with a turbocharged diesel engine. In our market, Hyundai offers Alcazar in both 6-and 7-seater configurations. The 6-seater trim of the SUV gets two individual captain seats, while the 7-seater variant features a bench seat in the middle row. In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Alcazar is 4,500mm long, 1,790mm wide, 1,675mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,760mm. Hyundai Alcazar has the longest wheelbase in its segment.