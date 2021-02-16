Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Looks Sportier in Custom Yellow Colour

The only two Husqvarna motorcycles that are currently on sale in the Indian market are the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. Both of them are known for their unique and attractive styling which help them to stand out from the usual crowd. To be honest, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 looks a bit sportier than its scrambler sibling thanks to its clip-on handlebars which provide an aggressive riding stance. However, to make the 250cc cafe racer look even sportier, a Vitpilen 250 owner has changed the colour of the motorcycle from silver to yellow. Surprisingly, it worked!

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available only in a single colour option, silver, which does look good with the blacked-out parts and components but misses out on the oomph factor. Perhaps, because we are now used to it. So, to make things a bit more happening, Instagram user j_u_n_u_junaid has gone ahead with a custom yellow colour option for his Vitpilen 250.

It can be seen in the picture above that the minimal bodywork of the Vitpilen 250 has been turned yellow. Now, whether it’s a paint job or just a wrap remains unclear. Whatever the case may be, the result is quite pleasing. Wouldn’t you agree? Also, the black stripe on the body panel is a nice touch. The somewhat bright yellow colour works as a good contrast with the blacked-out engine, alloy wheels, frame, USD front forks, and swingarm. We also spot a set of aftermarket bar-end mirrors installed. With the removal of the saree guard and rear tyre hugger and addition of a custom tail tidy, things could have been made even better.

Apart from the custom yellow colour, no other major changes have been made to the motorcycle. To jog up your memory, the Vitpilen 250 is powered by a 248.76cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which pumps out 30PS of max power at 9000rpm and 24Nm of peak torque at 7500rpm. It is the same engine which also does duties in the KTM 250 Duke and 250 Adventure. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slip and assist clutch.

For the suspension, a pair of 43mm WP Apex USD forks are present at the front whereas WP Apex monoshock is fitted at the rear. The braking system consists of a 320mm front and 230mm rear rotor aided by a dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode.

