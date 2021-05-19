Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Annihilates Jawa Perak in Top-End Drag Race

Here’s a video that shows us a top-end drag race between the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Jawa Perak. The former is a quarter-litre cafe racer whereas the latter is a Bobber drawing power from a 334cc engine. Both motorcycles have got nearly the same amount of horsepower. However, at 152kg, the 250cc Vitpilen is 23kg lighter than the Perak that tips the scale at 175kg.

We can see in the footage that in the first drag race attempt, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is quicker to get off the mark, however, the 32Nm of torque pulls the Jawa Perak to stay almost parallel to its opponent for a few seconds. As the race progresses and both motorcycles gain speed, the Vitpilen easily leaves the Perak behind. It takes off so quickly that the Jawa rider doesn’t even get a chance to try slipstreaming to catch up. We can see in the video the Husqvarna reaching around 147km/h and winning the race by miles.

For the second drag race attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. Once again, the Vitpilen 250 gets off the line instantly and quickly takes the lead. Once it overtakes the Perak, there’s no stopping it. The Husqvarna literally disappears into the horizon. We can see it touching the 150km/h mark in the footage. The Jawa rider can be seen pushing the Perak to its absolute limits as the Bobber kisses 140km/h on the speedometer but to no avail. The Vitpilen wins again with ease.

This tells us that we should never judge a motorcycle by its spec sheet. Even though the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 (31PS) and Jawa Perak (30PS) have nearly the same amount of power, the Bobber fails to stay anywhere near the cafe racer in the drag races. This doesn’t mean that the Husky is a better machine than the Perak. Both motorcycles fall into very different categories and do best what they are designed for.

