Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 Price Crosses INR 2 Lakh Mark

Prices of Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 in India have been increased. Both motorcycles have now become nearly INR 11K more expensive and cost over INR 2 lakh.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 price has been hiked by INR 11,098. The scrambler-styled motorcycle used to retail at INR 1,99,552, however, it will now burn an INR 2,10,650 hole in your pocket. Similarly, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 could be purchased for INR 1,98,925, however, thanks to the price hike; it now retails at INR 2,10,022.

Following is a price table for your reference.

Model Old Price New Price Price Hike Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 INR 1,99,552 INR 2,10,650 INR 11,098 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 INR 1,98,925 INR 2,10,022 INR 11,097

The price revision has been implemented due to a steep increase in raw material costs. Apart from the price hike, no other changes have been done.

Being a scrambler-styled motorcycle, the Svartpilen 250 comes equipped with a high-rise off-road style handlebar that offers a relaxed and upright riding stance. Apart from that, Husqvarna has also added a luggage rack on the 9.5L fuel tank. On the other hand, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is a cafe racer. Its low-set clip-on handlebars provide a lean-forward riding stance. It misses out on the luggage rack and wide pattern tyres.

Some of the common features of the Husqvarna 250 Twins include:

Full LED-lighting

Fully-digital instrument console

State-of-the-art Bosch ABS

Light and strong steel trellis frame

WP suspension setup

Premium and high-quality materials

ByBre brakes

Powering the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 is the same 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine. It is a liquid-cooled mill that is capable of putting out 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The same powerplant is also fitted in the KTM 250 Duke and the new KTM 250 Adventure.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi