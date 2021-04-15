KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 - Drag Race - Which is Better?

The KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 are amongst the best models in the quarter-litre segment. The naked machines have the same engine - a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 30PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. So, between the two motorcycles, which one’s better when it comes to a top-end performance? Let’s find out.

We can see in the video, that has been uploaded by YouTuber “Rough rider azam”, that in the first drag race attempt, it’s the KTM 250 Duke that gets off the mark first and takes the lead. It quickly reaches speeds north of 120km/h. Trailing behind it is the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 whose rider uses slipstream to cover up the gap. He eventually passes the KTM at 135km/h and continues to climb until 145km/h, eventually, winning the race by a small margin.

Also Read: Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Top Speed Test - How Fast Can It Go? [Video]

For the second attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. We can see that even after popping a wheelie at the time of the launch, the KTM 250 Duke is quicker off the line. It becomes the race leader, however, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 catches up after a few seconds. Interestingly, both motorcycles are running right next to each other in this attempt. Hence, the second race ends with a draw.

Several factors like the wind direction, rider’s skills, overall weight, etc., play an active role in such drag races. However, going by the results here, it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 are almost similar when it comes to top-end performance.

An interesting fact is that the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Bajaj Dominar 250 also uses almost identical engines. If you would like to see the acceleration test of these motorcycles, watch the video embedded above.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.