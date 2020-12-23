Bajaj Auto to make KTM, Husqvarna, Triumph bikes at a new Chakan plant

Bajaj Auto will manufacture premium KTM, Husqvarna, and Triumph motorcycles at a new Chakan plant where the production is expected to commence from 2023. The homegrown company is aiming to invest INR 650 crore in its new manufacturing facility.

Pune-based two-wheeler giant, Bajaj Auto has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to set up a new production plant in Chakan with a proposed investment of INR 650 crore. This will be the company's second manufacturing facility in the region. As per the MoU, the Government of Maharashtra will facilitate Bajaj Auto in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances, fiscal incentives and more from the concerned departments of the state, as per the existing policies and rules and regulations.

Bajaj Auto announced in a press statement that the proposed investment further reinforces the commitment of the company to the State of Maharashtra where the journey began. And it is being done in the year when Bajaj Auto celebrates its 75th anniversary.

As mentioned earlier, the new Bajaj Auto plant will be used to manufacture premium KTM, Husqvarna, and Triumph motorcycles. The company will also utilise the facility to produce the Chetak electric scooter and other future electric two-wheelers.

Currently, Bajaj Auto manufactures KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles with a maximum displacement of 373cc in India. These products are used for both domestic sales as well as international markets. Bajaj Auto also tied up knots with Triumph earlier this year. The first product of this joint venture is expected to be launched in India in 2022. It will likely be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s new production facility in Chakan.

In other news, Bajaj Auto has added a new variant in the Platina 100 series. It features a kick-start system and has drum brakes. The two-wheeler giant is asking INR 51,667 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the new model.

