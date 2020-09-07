India-made Husqvarna electric scooter market launch in 2021

Apart from revealing some key details of the Husqvarna E-Pilen electric motorcycle, the internal document shared by Pierer Mobility AG (parent company of KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas) also discloses important information about the Husqvarna electric scooter.

Just like the Husqvarna E-Pilen, the Husqvarna E-scooter has also been listed under the ‘Performance and Urban E-Mobility’ category. It is said to be based on the same platform on which the Chetak electric scooter is built on. Powering the Husqvarna electric scooter will be a 4 kW motor.

The image of the Husqvarna electric scooter that can be seen in the internal document appears to be of a concept model. It shows some interesting design features of the electric two-wheeler. There is a large front apron that seems to have a two-piece design and a round headlamp. The split seat set up adds a bit of sportiness to the vehicle. While the wheels look very unique and futuristic, they are unlikely to make their way into the production variant. The design of the side panels is similar to what we have seen in the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. We also like the colour scheme that features a premium silver base with neon highlights.

The upcoming Husqvarna electric scooter is said to be manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its production facility in Chakan. The two-wheeler giant will also make the Husqvarna E-Pilen electric motorcycle. The Husqvarna E-scooter is scheduled for the market launch in 2021. Considering that it is based on the Chetak electric scooter’s platform, it should be available at a reasonable price tag. What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.

