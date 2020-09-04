Husqvarna E-Pilen Electric Motorcycle Key Details Revealed

Pierer Mobility AG is the parent company of KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas. It has shared an internal document which reveals some of the key details of the Husqvarna E-Pilen electric motorcycle along with a sketch of the concept.

It can be seen in the internal document that the Husqvarna E-Pilen is listed under the ‘Performance and Urban E-Mobility” category. It will be based on a modular battery system. The internal document also reveals that the electric motorcycle is currently under development and expected to be launched by 2022.

The Husqvarna E-Pilen will be available with two motor options - 4 kW (5.4hp) and 10 kW (13.5 hp). These are not some high-performance figures and thereby indicate that the E-Pilen electric motorcycle will be an entry-level offering.

When it comes to the design, the Husqvarna E-Pilen will have similar features that we have seen in the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. For example, the electric motorcycle would come equipped with a pair of WP USD forks at the front and a WP monoshock at the rear. Going by the image of the concept visible in the internal document, Husqvarna would use four-spoke alloy wheels, knuckle guards, and bright-colour steel-braided brake lines. It would be interesting to see how many of these features actually make their way to the production model.

Speaking of production, the Husqvarna E-Pilen will be manufactured by the Indian two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto at its Chakan factory. This suggests that the electric motorcycle would not only be an affordable product but perhaps India will be among the first countries to get it. We are expecting to learn more about the E-Pilen in the future.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing in India, launch soon

Apart from working on an electric motorcycle, Husqvarna is also developing an electric scooter which will also be manufactured by Bajaj Auto at the Chakan production facility. This e-scooter is said to go on sale in 2021.

For more Husqvarna news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.