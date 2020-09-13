Humble Bajaj CT 100 modified into a scrambler, looks wilder

The Bajaj CT 100 might not be the motorcycle which will come to mind when it comes to desirable modifications, for it is perceived as a bare bones commuter by many. However, some folks at Bullet Tower Customs from Sikar, Rajasthan have transformed a Bajaj CT 100 into a very desirable scrambler.

Talking about the overall design of this modified Bajaj CT 100, the entire form of the motorcycle looks altogether different. Here, the original fuel tank as well as side body cowls has been retained after peeling off the graphics, while the engine as well as overall frame have been painted black in color. The headlamp too has been replaced by a simpler round unit, whereas the high mounted handlebar has been shortened to give it an aggressive riding posture.

The other major changes on this modified Bajaj CT 100 include a new set of meatier tires and machined alloy wheels, a custom exhaust pipe, small and round tail lamp, new sharp looking LED turn indicators at the front and small round turn indicators mounted just adjacent to the rear coil springs. The list goes on with the addition of chopped front and rear fenders, smaller single piece seat and beige colored fuel tank and black colored side panels.

In addition to it, the standard twin pod instrument console has been replaced by an even more minimalist single pod analog instrument console which packs in a speedometer and odometer. While the customizers haven’t revealed any changes for the four stroke, single cylinder, air cooled, carbureted 99.27cc engine as well as overall suspension setup of this motorcycle.

Currently, the Bajaj CT 100, in its BS-6 guise, gets a new four stroke, single cylinder, air cooled, fuel injected 102cc engine, which makes 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of torque. Like before, it is currently the most affordable motorcycle from Bajaj Auto and takes on the likes of Hero HF Deluxe and TVS Sport.

Video courtesy - Autofreakz Zone

Images courtesy - Bullet Tower Customs