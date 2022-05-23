How Ather Energy is Planning to Expand its Presence in Kerala

Ather Energy is all set to expand its retail presence in Kerala by opening 8 new experience centres in Tier 2 & 3 cities of the state like Kollam, Trichur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta. Ather Energy will have a total of thirteen retail stores across the state, after opening outlets in Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Tirur, and Malappuram. The rapid retail expansion in Kerala is driven by the phenomenal response to the Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters and an overwhelming interest by retail partners.

Ather Energy has seen a surge in consumer interest and encouraging demand nearly 12X since the opening of the first Ather Space in Kerala last year. With the 8 new experience centres opening their doors to the customers, EV enthusiasts in Kerala can now test-ride and purchase the Ather 450X across multiple locations as per convenience.

Kerala, being one of the largest markets for Ather Energy, has a high rate of EV adoption, and the market acceptance for premium electric two-wheelers has been encouraging. EV enthusiasts in the state have always appreciated the quality engineering and reliability offered by Ather and have seen the 450 series as an upgrade from its ICE counterparts.

The Ather 450X is the best and most awarded electric scooter available in the country today that is built and designed indigenously to cater to Indian conditions and usage patterns. It offers superior built quality, high-performance and truly intelligent electric scooters that are on par with the 125cc petrol scooters in the market. The cost of ownership for an Ather Energy vehicle is lower than its petrol counterparts over the long term.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “The consumer response in Kerala has been truly amazing and it is not surprising that with this launch, Kerala will have the largest retail presence of Ather experience centres across all states. The EV demand has been exponentially rising across Kerala with customers increasingly looking for better EV options that offer a great riding experience, advanced features and tremendous value. Ather Energy’s expansion across the state is a result of this strong demand and the overwhelming interest from retail partners to accelerate Ather Energy’s mission to increase consumer touchpoints making the 450 series accessible to more customers''.