Honda's Largest Scooter-Only Plant in the World Gets New Assembly Line

The Vithalapur facility, HMSI's state-of-the-art plant, stands out as Honda's largest scooter-only manufacturing plant globally. It underscores the company's unwavering commitment to local production, aligning seamlessly with the government's 'Make in India' vision. The introduction of the third assembly line at HMSI's Gujarat plant enhances the capacity by an additional 6.5 lakh units.

The Vithalapur facility is responsible for the production of Honda's best-selling two-wheeler, Activa, along with other scooter models such as Dio, Activa 125, and Dio 125. Furthermore, the Gujarat plant houses a dedicated engine line, serving as a crucial hub for manufacturing global engines (for 250cc & above category two-wheelers) to meet the global demand, including markets like Thailand, the US, Europe, Japan, etc. India holds a pivotal role as one of Honda's most crucial global production bases for two-wheeler manufacturing capacity.