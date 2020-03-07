A new Honda small SUV positioned below the Honda HR-V is in the works for Japan. Several Indian media reports are claiming it to be an India-bound sub-4 metre model, which doesn't seem to be the case.

Best Car Web has been reporting since last year that Honda is developing a B-SUV smaller than the HR-V for Japan. However, we expect it to be bigger than the Fit Crosstar (Jazz Crosstar) crossover-styled hatchback that is 4.1 metre mm long. With the HR-V (4.3 metre long) set to get bigger with a full model change this year, there's an even stronger possibility that the smaller SUV will probably measure around 4.2 metres in length.

There are reasons even stronger to believe that the new Japanese Honda small SUV isn't an India-bound model. This model will likely be based on the same platform as the not-for-India fourth-gen Honda Jazz. On the other hand, any Honda small SUV arriving in India, be it a length-restricted model like the Kia Sonet or a premium model like the Kia Seltos, will be based on the platform of the Honda Brio/Honda Amaze.

The new Honda small SUV for Japan will reportedly mount the Euro-spec Honda Civic's 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo engine. This turbocharged three-cylinder petrol mill produces 126 PS at 5,500 rpm and 180 Nm of torque at 1,700-4,500 rpm. There will be a hybrid variant too, using the downsized i-MMD two-motor hybrid system of the 2020 Honda Jazz's hybrid variant.

Honda has no all-new sub-4 metre models in the pipeline that are destined for India in the short term. The company has ruled out the all-new Jazz because of poor demand and higher cost. It has announced a facelifted WR-V and will launch it by next month.

[Source: bestcarweb.jp]