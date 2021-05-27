Honda X-Blade Cashback Offer Can Save You Up to INR 3500

The Honda X-Blade is currently available at an attractive cashback offer. Those who’ve been planning to buy this motorcycle should avail themselves of the opportunity and save up to INR 3500. However, there are certain terms and conditions.

Based on the information available, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand-new Honda X-Blade. It is to be noted that this offer is valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. The offer lasts until 30 June 2021. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

To jog up your memory, the Honda X-Blade comes in two variants - Single Disc and Dual Disc. The former retails at INR 1,09,264* whereas the latter costs INR 1,13,654*. Both models are available in four colour options - Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Marmalade Orange Metallic, and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

In terms of features, the Honda X-Blade has a fully digital instrument cluster that shows many details including gear position indicator and service due indicator. The motorcycle also comes with a hazard switch and engine stop switch. The TVS Apache RTR 160 rival can also lure in buyers with its stylish design. It has a Robo-faced LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, LED taillamp, sporty under-cowl, and more.

As for the specifications, the TVS Apache RTR 160 rival comes equipped with a 162.71cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 13.86 PS of max power which is produced at 8000 rpm whereas the peak torque of 14.7 Nm kicks in at 5500 rpm. For transmission, there’s a 5-speed unit. The engine comes with a needle bearing rocker arm for smooth power delivery and reduced frictional losses. It also has a counterweight balancer which reduces vibrations and helps in delivering smooth acceleration from low to high rpm.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi