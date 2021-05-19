New Honda Hornet 2.0 Cashback Offer Announced - Details Inside

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is one of the most expensive motorcycles in its segment. And things get even costlier with the bike’s Repsol Edition. However, if you’ve been planning to purchase this motorcycle, perhaps, the new cashback offer would bring you some relief.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced a new cashback offer for the Hornet 2.0. Under this offer, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand-new Hornet 2.0. It is to be noted that this offer is valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. The validity of the offer is from 1 May to 30 June 2021. It appears to be applicable only on the regular variant of the motorcycle and not the Repsol Edition. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

The Hornet 2.0 is not the brand’s only product available with the new cashback offer. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is also providing the same offer with the Activa 6G, Grazia 125, and Dio. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more vehicles getting added to the list.

Some of the key features of the Hornet 2.0 include a pair of golden USD front forks that not only improves the bike’s performance but also its visual appeal, full-LED lighting, split seats, split pillion grab rail, and aggressive fuel tank design. The motorcycle also comes with a hazard switch, fully digital instrument cluster, engine stop switch, 140mm wide rear tyre, petal disc brakes, and a single-channel ABS.

Powering the Honda Hornet 2.0 is a 184.40cc single-cylinder engine that has been mated to a 5-speed transmission. The air-cooled motor is tuned to produce 17.26PS of max power at 8500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 currently retails at INR 1,29,608*. It is also available in a special Repsol Edition that is slightly more expensive and costs INR 1,31,608*.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi