Honda Shine Cashback Offer Announced, Save up to INR 3500

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has had announced a new cashback offer on several of its two-wheelers including the Hornet 2.0, X-Blade, Activa, Dio, and more. Now, joining that list is the Honda Shine. The 125cc commuter is also available with the same attractive cashback offer that can save you up to INR 3500.

As per the new offer, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand-new Honda Shine. It is to be noted that it’s valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. The offer will last until the end of this month, i.e., 30 June 2021. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

The Honda Shine is one of the premium-looking options in the 125cc commuter category. It has a flowing design that is soothing to the eyes. The graphics help to add a touch of sportiness to the motorcycle. Also, the use of chrome on parts such as the side body panels, exhaust heat shield, and headlamp visor, enhance the overall visual appeal. The Shine is also equipped with a large and comfortable seat and a twin-pod instrument cluster.

Powering the Honda Shine is a 124cc single-cylinder engine. The air-cooled motor has been tuned to produce 7.9 kW or 10.74 PS of max power at 7500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed unit. In terms of equipment, the Shine features a pair of conventional, right-side-up, telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back for handling the suspension duties.

The Honda Shine is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. The former is priced at INR 71,550* whereas the latter costs INR 76,346*. Both models have four colour options - Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Rebel Red Metallic.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi