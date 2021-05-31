Honda Unicorn Available with Attractive Cashback Offer - Details Inside

Available in only a single variant, the Honda Unicorn received its BS6 update more than a year ago. The TVS Apache RTR 160 rival is currently on sale for INR 97,356 (ex-showroom, Delhi). And to lure in more buyers, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is providing an attractive cashback offer.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced a new cashback offer for the Unicorn. Under this offer, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand-new Unicorn. It is to be noted that this offer is valid until 30 June 2021 and applicable only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card with a minimum transaction value of INR 40,000. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

Powering the Honda Unicorn is a 162.7cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 9.5 kW or around 13 PS of max power at 7500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It comes with a fuel injection system (PGM-Fi) and HET (Honda Eco Technology). The air-cooled motor provides good low-end torque and smooth power delivery. Also, the needle bearing rocker arm helps in reducing frictional losses thereby enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency. The counterweight balancer reduces vibrations and enhances engine refinement.

In terms of features, the Honda Unicorn comes with a broad front cowl with a smoked screen that creates a bold front stance. Also, the chrome crown on the headlamp adds a stroke of premium-ness. Another premium element of this motorcycle is the 3D Honda Wing mark on the fuel tank. In fact, the chrome cover on the side body panels is a nice touch, too. As for the colours, the Honda Unicorn is available in 3 paint schemes - Imperial Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

