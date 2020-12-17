Honda RoadSync connectivity feature introduced for select models abroad

The Honda RoadSync connectivity feature has been introduced in the overseas markets. It is currently available as standard with select models including the Honda CB1000R, X-ADV, and Forza 750. Honda is also providing it as an option with the Forza 350, however, not all of its functions are available in this case.

Connectivity options in motorcycles are gradually becoming the standard norm. Kawasaki has included its Rideolgoy app in most of its 2021 products. We also have the My Triumph Connectivity for the Triumphs. Now, Honda has come up with its RoadSync connectivity system which is currently available only for Android 7.0 or above devices. There’s no information from the brand regarding its compatibility with iOS devices in the future.

To benefit from the Honda RoadSync connectivity features, riders would need to download the app on their compatible smartphones. The system supports turn-by-turn navigation with voice guidance. You can save up to five pre-set destinations as favourites. You can also make or receive calls via the voice commands. The Honda RoadSync is also capable of reading the incoming messages for you. Its other features include streaming music and providing weather information.

The Honda RoadSync connectivity feature is said to be available in the UK as well as the European markets. It is indeed an interesting function to have. Considering that Kawasaki and Triumph are already providing similar features in their motorcycles in India, it is only a matter of time before Honda also introduces its RoadSync connectivity option for its Indian customers.

In other news, Honda has showcased the new CB1300 series on its Japanese website. The new range will consist of four models - CB1300 Super Four, CB1300 Super Four SP, CB1300 Super Bold’or, and CB1300 Super Bold’or SP - which will be revealed globally on 21 December.

