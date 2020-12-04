New Honda CB1300 series teased, will have 4 models, global reveal soon

The new Honda CB1300 series of motorcycles has been showcased on the brand’s official Japanese website. The new range will consist of four models which will be revealed globally on 21 December.

The four motorcycles that come under the new Honda CB1300 series include the CB1300 Super Four, CB1300 Super Four SP, CB1300 Super Bold’or, and CB1300 Super Bold’or SP. All of them will share the same in-line 4-cylinder engine whose details will be revealed soon. Some of the key features of these motorcycles consist of a gorgeous 4-into-1 exhaust system, ride-by-wire for crisp and precise throttle response, 3 riding modes for different terrain conditions, and cruise control for quality and comfortable cruising. We can also see a single-piece seat in the images.

The CB1300 Super Four and CB1300 Super Four SP feature a round headlamp with no fairing. The former has golden alloy wheels and red frame whereas the latter gets both in black. There is also a slight difference in their paint schemes. We also expect the SP model to have a higher-quality and performance-oriented suspension setup. As for the braking, there are twin rotors upfront and a single rotor at the rear.

The CB1300 Super Bold’or and CB1300 Super Bold’or SP are likely to be identical to their Super Four counterparts. Perhaps, the two eye-catching elements in these models are the addition of a semi fairing along with a larger and differently-designed headlamp, and the rearview mirrors.

More details regarding the new Honda CB1300 series are expected to come into the light on 21 December when the company will officially reveal the motorcycles.

In other news, Honda has revealed the new 2021 CRF300L and CRF300 Rally dual-sport motorcycles for the international markets. Both the bikes are Euro 5 compliant.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.