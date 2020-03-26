Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition launched in Thailand; regular version India-bound

Just weeks ago, a media report said that the Honda Rebel 500 will be launched in India. While India patiently waits for an official confirmation and more details, Thailand has received a Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition.

The new Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition features numerous parts that give it a more retro look. These new elements set the Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition apart from the regular version of the motorcycle.

To begin with, there is a new black headlight cover or headlight mask that hides all the cables and makes things tidy. The high-quality fork gaiters, together with the headlight mask, add a retro touch to the motorbike. To carry forward this visual appeal, there is a brown seat with a diamond pattern on it. A new radiator grille protects the radiator without compromising on the aesthetics. Other new parts of the Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition include brake fluid reservoir cap, black engine crash guard and special fuel tank cap.

Honda is also providing many suitable accessories for the new Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition. There is a black seat option with the same diamond pattern as that on the brown seat, pillion seat with the fittings for the rear footrests, saddlebag and pannier stays along with the bags themselves, and a rear luggage rack.

Apart from the visual changes, the new Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition is the same motorcycle as the regular Honda Rebel 500. So features like the LED headlight, LED taillight, single-pod digital instrument cluster, uniquely-shaped fuel tank, alloy wheels, exhaust, suspension and braking setup, rearview mirrors, etc., can also be found in it.

The Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition uses the same 471 cc liquid-cooled engine that powers the regular motorbike. This parallel-twin engine comes with a DOHC setup and produces around 33.5 kW (45.55 PS) of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed transmission along with a slipper and assist clutch.

Only 100 units of the Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition are available. The bike is priced at THB 2,35,300 Thai Baht (INR INR 5.42 lakh). In comparison, the regular version of the Rebel 500 retails at 222,780 Thai Baht (INR 5.13 lakh) and is available in three colour options - Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Mat Armoured Silver Metallic and Graphite Black.

As per the earlier reports, Honda plans to expand its premium product portfolio in India. It will launch four new 500 cc bikes in the country within a year, one of which will be the regular version of the Honda Rebel 500. It is being anticipated that the Rebel 500 would be priced somewhere between INR 4.5-5.0 lakh (ex-showroom).

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.