Honda’s new motorcycle (likely to be Rebel 300) 1st teaser video released

Last week, Honda announced the arrival of a new premium motorcycle in the Indian market on 30 September. Soon after, several speculations regarding what the upcoming model could be started to emerge. While Honda is yet to reveal its new product, it continues to create the pre-launch hype and released the first teaser video of the company’s forthcoming premium motorcycle.

Unfortunately, the teaser video does not give us any visual cues of Honda’s new motorcycle. The company has done a good job in creating the footage which should spark in more curiosity among the motorcycling community. While Honda did not give us a glimpse of the upcoming two-wheeler, it did let us hear its exhaust note.

That’s right, instead of letting us ponder about any visuals, Honda has revealed the exhaust note of its new motorcycle. Going by the sound, it is likely to be a single-cylinder bike. Combine this with the fact that Honda has been eyeing to launch a Royal Enfield rival, all fingers point to the Rebel 300.

The Honda Rebel 300 is already on sale in several markets overseas. It features a retro-modern design theme which should be able to lure in many buyers. Being a cruiser, the seat height of the Rebel 300 is quite low and thus it should prove to be an approachable motorcycle even for shorter riders. We really like the shape of the fuel tank. It is quite unique and adds to the overall styling of the bike.

When it comes to the engine, the Honda Rebel 300 draws power from a 286cc single-cylinder motor. It is a liquid-cooled unit which comes with a DOHC setup. It has been tuned to churn out 30.4 PS of maximum power at 8000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm.

Well, with only a week remaining to the launch of Honda’s new premium motorcycle, we are expecting the company to release more information about the product in the coming few days. Do you think Honda’s upcoming bike in India would be the Rebel 300 or would the Japanese surprise us with something even more interesting? Please share your views down in the comment section.