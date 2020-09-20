Honda to expand its Forza scooter line-up with a new Forza 750 [Video]

Earlier this month, Honda released a teaser video of the new Forza. While the footage did show us a glimpse of the upcoming scooter’s front apron and motor casing, no details regarding the engine were revealed. So, speculations were made that Honda will expand its Forza maxi-scooter line-up by introducing a 350cc version which was showcased in Thailand a few months. Apparently, that’s not the case because the Japanese company has released a new teaser video which confirms that the latest model to join the Forza range of maxi-scooters will be a Forza 750.

The Honda Forza 750 teaser video tells us that the upcoming maxi-scooter will feature an engine push to start/stop button along with a fully-digital and coloured instrument cluster that will show information such as speedometer, rev counter, fuel gauge, trip meters, average fuel consumption, gear position indicator, and clock.

Looking at the video clip closely, we found that the new Honda Forza 750 would provide Bluetooth connectivity to pair smartphones with the two-wheeler’s instrument cluster. This means that the Forza 750 could also offer features like turn-by-turn navigation and call and music management. Perhaps, there could be a dedicated mobile application too which would be able to show data such as service interval, odometer and trip meter readings, and more.

While Honda is yet to announce the engine details of the new Forza 750, the teaser video did reveal that the upcoming maxi-scooter will have different riding modes. As far as the cosmetics are concerned, there will be full-LED lighting including a twin-LED headlamp set up with LED DRLs and a stylish LED taillamp.

The new Honda Forza 750 will be unveiled on 14 October. It is most likely to hit the international markets soon after. However, the arrival of the new Forza 750 in India isn’t something that we are looking forward to but Honda could bring the smaller Forza 300 in our market.

Do you think the new Honda Forza 750 would be a feasible product in our country? Share your opinions in the comment section below.