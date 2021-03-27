Honda Hornet 2.0 Transformed into Attractive Sportbike - Digital Rendering

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is a naked motorcycle that has some eye-catching features such as the golden USD front forks, full-LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, compact exhaust, and sporty alloy wheels. These elements make the Hornet 2.0 one of the best-looking options available in the segment. However, the motorcycle’s looks have been enhanced even further in this digital rendering.

An automotive artist called Abin Design who, as per the available information, is based in Kottayam, Kerala. He has created a digital rendering in which the Honda Hornet 2.0 has been transformed from a naked motorcycle into an attractive sportbike. Only a handful of alterations have been implemented and they have really made a huge difference in the way the motorcycle looks.

We can see in the digital rendering that the Honda Hornet 2.0 has been given a full fairing that gels beautifully with the fuel tank, which already has a sporty design. The clip-on handlebars have been placed lower for an aggressive riding position. The tail section appears to have a much sharper look that goes well with the overall design of the motorcycle. There’s also a windscreen that’s long enough to allow the rider to properly tuck in behind it when riding enthusiastically.

Looking closely at the digital rendering, we can see that there’s a radiator hidden by the front fairing. This suggests that the engine is likely to be a liquid-cooled unit. In reality, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184cc single-cylinder engine that comes with the company’s HET and PGM-Fi technologies. Honda claims that this air-cooled mill produces the class-leading mid-range torque of 16.1Nm at 6,000rpm. The power output of this motor is 17.26PS at 8,500rpm. The Honda Hornet 2.0 can cover a 200m distance from standstill in just 11.25 seconds.

