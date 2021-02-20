2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Honda Hornet 2.0 - Which One to Buy?

Bajaj Auto had pulled the plug on the Pulsar 180 a few years ago. The 180cc motorcycle was replaced by the semi-faired Pulsar 180F. Now, the two-wheeler giant has relaunched the naked model. It is more or less the same bike as before but complies with the BS6 emission regulations. Bajaj Auto might have taken this step considering the brewing competition in the naked 180cc motorcycle segment thanks to the Honda Hornet 2.0’s arrival last year.

One of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180’s direct rivals is the Honda Hornet 2.0. Both the motorcycles are naked in nature, fall in the 180cc segment, and come with their own bells and whistles to lure customers. So, between these two models which one should you buy?

Design

Unfortunately, the 2021 Pulsar 180 looks just like some of the other models in the range. For example, it has almost the same set of aesthetic features as the entry-level Bajaj Pulsar 125. If you’re a huge Pulsar fan, then this wouldn’t be an issue, but for others, it would most likely be.

On the other hand, the Honda Hornet 2.0 looks much more modern and stylish with elements such as its aggressive fuel tank design, compact and sporty muffler, attractive alloy wheels, sharp-looking headlamp, and muscular front view.

Features

The new Pulsar 180 comes with more or less the same set of features that you can find on the Pulsar 150 twin disc variant. There’s a semi-digital instrument cluster, familiar fuel tank extensions, halogen headlamp, conventional telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. While everything works, they just seem to be too commuter-ish.

Honda has added a bunch of interesting features in the Hornet 2.0. The naked motorcycle comes equipped with full-LED lighting, a fully-digital instrument cluster, split seats, hazard lights, petal rotors, and of course, golden USD front forks and rear monoshock.

Engine

Powering the new Pulsar 180 is a 178.6cc single-cylinder engine. It is also used in the Pulsar 180F. The 2-valve air-cooled mill comes with SOHC and DTS-i technology. Bajaj Auto has tuned it to produce 17.02PS of max power at 8500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. For the transmission, there's a 5-speed gearbox.

Engine Specs 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Honda Hornet 2.0 Type 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve Displacement 178.6cc 184.40cc Max power 17.02PS at 8500rpm 17.06PS at 8500rpm Max torque 14.52Nm at 6500rpm 16.1Nm at 6000rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

The Honda Hornet 2.0 draws power from a 184cc single-cylinder engine which comes with the company’s HET and PGM-Fi technologies. Honda claims that this air-cooled mill produces the class-leading mid-range torque of 16.1Nm at 6,000rpm. The power output of this motor is 17.26 PS at 8,500 rpm.

Verdict

We would say that the new Pulsar 180 would be a good option for someone who would mostly use their motorcycle for daily commutes, comfortable city riding without compromising on performance. Also, looks aren’t their priority as the Pulsar 180’s design has become dated now.

For those who are looking for a fun-to-ride machine that comes with most of the latest features and also scores good points in the aesthetic department, the Hornet 2.0 would suit them. It can also be used for daily commutes and city rides as it has got a good mid-range torque. However, it might not be as comfortable as the new Pulsar 180.

Price Comparison 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Honda Hornet 2.0 INR 1,07,904* INR 1,28,195*

*Ex-showroom, Delhi