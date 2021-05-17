Honda Hornet 2.0 Digitally Imagined with Semi-Fairing, Looks Sporty

Around a couple of months ago, we reported about a Honda Hornet 2.0 render that gave the motorcycle a sportbike-like appearance primarily because of the full fairing. Now, we have come across another rendering and this time the motorbike has been given a semi-fairing.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 render with a semi-fairing has been created by an automotive artist that goes by the name “Abin Designs” on Instagram. We have the side view of the motorcycle in the image above. We can see that the semi-fairing enhances the overall appearance by giving the two-wheeler a big-bike look. We like how it gels with the fuel tank and imparts a sportier stance.

We can also see in the picture that the belly pan of the Honda Hornet 2.0 in this rendering has been redesigned. It has a much sharper look that suits the tweaked tail section which has been raised a little. The tail tidy has been altered, too. While most of the parts appear to be in proper shape and size, we feel that the front portion of the semi-fairing could have been made better. It doesn’t seem to sit flush with the LED headlamp.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 in the rendering is fitted with a liquid-cooled engine. We can see the radiator. Going by the looks of the motor, it could have a DOHC. The actual model is powered by a 184cc single-cylinder engine that comes with Honda’s HET and PGM-Fi technologies. The Japanese company claims that this air-cooled mill produces the class-leading mid-range torque of 16.1Nm at 6,000rpm. The power output of this motor is 17.26PS at 8,500rpm.

