Honda H’ness CB350 Looks Touring-Ready With These Accessories

The Honda H’ness CB350 is a retro-modern motorcycle that competes directly with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It isn’t really meant for long-distance touring, however, that doesn’t mean it can’t be used for the purpose. Thanks to its upright and relaxed riding stance, comfortable seat, and potent engine, the H’ness CB350 should be a good companion for a motorcycle road trip. And these accessories should make it even more touring-ready.

We can see in the pictures that a Honda H’ness CB350 is fitted with several accessories that have been installed by an automotive customisation shop called Art of Motorcycles. To begin with, there’s a windscreen at the front. It’s the touring screen that is available as an optional accessory with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Apparently, it’s a direct fit on the H’ness. Unlike other aftermarket windscreens, this one has a pressure reduction vent to help prevent low-pressure areas behind the screen which contributes to buffeting.

Also Read: Honda H’ness CB350 Now Almost as Costly as Honda CB350RS

While the stock LED headlamp of the Honda H’ness CB350 is decent, it’s good to have a pair of auxiliary LED lights if you plan to ride in the dark, especially on highways. This particular motorcycle is fitted with a set of such lights. We can also spot an aftermarket handlebar, perhaps, to provide a much more relaxed and comfortable riding posture.

This Honda H’ness CB350 is also fitted with a large crash guard. There’s an aftermarket seat that looks like it would offer a higher amount of comfort than the stock seat helping the rider to stay in the saddle for a longer duration. Moving towards the back, we have a rear rack that can be used to mount a hard case top box. The motorcycle also has a pair of hard case panniers. This setup should be sufficient to carry luggage for a long road trip.

While this Honda H’ness CB350 with all its accessories certainly looks touring-ready, we are concerned that the added weight would affect the motorcycle’s performance and handling capabilities. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.