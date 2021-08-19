Honda CB200X vs Honda Hornet 2.0 - What are the Design Changes?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd has launched the new Honda CB200X. Although it is based on the Honda Hornet 2.0, the new “urban explorer” from the Japanese two-wheeler giant draws inspiration from the Honda CB500X. But it would not be incorrect to say that it is an “adventure” variant of the Hornet 2.0. So, what are the primary design differences between these two machines? Let’s find out.

The new Honda CB200X has an LED headlamp that is similar to what we have seen in the Honda Hornet 2.0. And to give the new motorcycle an ADV look, Honda has added a semi fairing which reminds us of the CB500X. It is neatly integrated with the overall design of the machine and certainly adds character. On the Hornet 2.0, we get fuel tank shrouds and no semi-fairing.

Another key difference at the front is the addition of a decent-size windscreen. Also, the front turn signals have been relocated on the new Honda CB200X. They are an integral part of the knuckle guards that come as standard fitment. Coming to the side profile, Honda has also used some new elements here for a refreshed look. The side panels are different and so is the rear cowl. Although the exhaust is the same, it has a silver heat shield in the new “urban explorer”.

The new Honda CB200X is fitted with an engine bash plate. Although it is made up of plastic, it should provide decent protection to the motor’s underbelly. The Honda Hornet 2.0 also has an underbelly cover but it has a different design. Apart from that, the rear end of both the motorcycles is more or less the same.

In terms of pricing, the new Honda CB200X has been launched at INR 1,44,500 and has 3 colour options - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red. In comparison, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is available at INR 1,30,606 and has 4 colour options. There’s also the Repsol Edition of the motorcycle which retails at INR 1,32,606.

All prices are ex-showroom, Gurugram