New Honda H’ness CB 350 booking & delivery details - Check inside

Honda has today launched its new premium motorcycle in India called the H’ness CB 350. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival comes with several segment-first features which should make it a tempting purchase. Interested buyers would be glad to know that the new Honda H'ness CB 350 booking and delivery details have been announced by the company.

Honda has opened its order books for the new H’ness CB 350 from today itself. People who wish to reserve the retro-styled motorcycle can do so either by visiting Honda BigWing dealership or online via the company’s official website. The booking amount has been set at INR 5,000. As far as the deliveries are concerned, they will commence from the mid of October.

Honda has said that the new H’ness CB 350 will be manufactured here in India (with 90% localisation) not just for the domestic market but for several international markets as well. The new motorcycle has two variants - DLX and DLX Pro - that are available at a starting price of around INR 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda is yet to announce the exact pricing of both the models.

Apart from having a beautiful design, the new Honda H’ness CB 350 also comes with a plethora of interesting features such as a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and Bluetooth connectivity which will allow the riders to avail the benefit of several useful functions such as navigation, telephony, and music.

The 348cc, single-cylinder engine of the new Honda H’ness CB 350 is an air-cooled unit. It has been calibrated to produce 21 bhp of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox. Honda is known for providing ultra-smooth, refined, and quiet engines with its products. It would be interesting to see how the new H’ness CB 350 performs in these aspects.

Overall, the new Honda H’ness CB 350 appears to be an appealing package. Do you think it would be able to give some serious competition to its rivals such as the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Classic 350, Jawa, and Benelli Imperiale 400?

