Honda discontinued the 5-seat, diesel engine and AWD system options for the CR-V in India recently. According to a media report, it does not plan to re-introduce these options in the compact SUV.

Previously, the Mk5 Honda CR-V was available with 2.0-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines and 5-seat and 7-seat seating layouts. The option for seven seats was limited to the diesel engine variant. The diesel engine variant has been permanently discontinued owing to poor demand. Honda can offer the seven seats in the petrol engine variant but it has chosen not to.

Also exclusive to the diesel engine variant of the CR-V was the AWD system option. Honda does not plan to offer the same in the petrol engine variant even now. Now, the company sells the CR-V in only one configuration - 2.0-litre i-VTEC CVT FWD 5-seat.

The aforementioned 2.0-litre i-VTEC petrol engine is an SOHC naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit. It produces 154 PS of maximum power and 189 Nm of maximum torque. These are terrible numbers for what the Honda CR-V costs in India - INR 28 lakh* (INR 28,27,001*). Much smaller SUVs, costing more than INR 10 lakh* lesser, sport more potent engines.

The Jeep Compass’ 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine develops 162 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The starting price is INR 16.49 lakh* (INR 16,49,000*). The Nissan Kicks’ 1.3-litre DDT turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine generates 156 PS and 254 Nm of torque. The starting price is INR 11.85 lakh (INR 11,84,990*). Should diesel engine be your preference, other cheaper SUVs offer even more powerful and torquier engines.

Honda will likely replace the old CR-V with the facelifted CR-V at the end of the year. The company had introduced it in September last year. India gets the old CR-V from Thailand, and the same is likely going to be the case for the new CR-V. Thailand has already switched to the new model.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: autocarindia.com]