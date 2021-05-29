The Honda CBR250R has had a long run in the Indian market. Unfortunately, during its years of existence, neither did it receive any serious updates nor it was upgraded to challenge the growing competition in the segment. Eventually, the 250cc motorcycle was taken off the shelves in our country last year. Even though the Honda CBR250R is not on sale anymore, its fans continue to cherish the quarter-litre machine. One such well-wisher, who’s also an automotive artist, has brought the CBR250R back to life digitally but in a sports-tourer version. Below is the rendering of the same.

We can see in the rendering that minor changes have transformed the stance of the Honda CBR250R. For instance, the headlamp-integrated LED DRLs impart a more aggressive front look. The revised headlight mask also add to the overall appearance. The artist has also added a couple of winglets that are located below the headlamp. There’s also a reasonable-sized windscreen that goes well with the motorcycle’s character.

The Honda CBR25R in the rendering appears to have a single-piece, tube-type handlebar that also has knuckle guards. The CBR250R was always a comfortable motorcycle to ride and with this change, it should provide even more relaxed ergonomics. We can also see that the front end is fitted with USD forks, a new rotor, and a radially mounted brake caliper. The motorcycle also appears to have gained some ground clearance.

While the artist says that this is an adventure version of the Honda CBR250R, we feel that it’s more like a sports-tourer variant. With road-biased tyres, relaxed riding position, comfortable seat, and a full fairing, this motorcycle could prove to be a good opposition to the Yamaha Tracer 250 that’s said to be under development. In fact, with a set of dual-purpose tyres, it could also stand up against the already available KTM 250 Adventure. Don’t you think?

